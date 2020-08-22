Suzy Cortez Flaunts Thick, Muscular Thighs And Curves In Stunning Gym Selfie

Campinas, Brazil-born model and noted fitness fanatic Suzy Cortez has once again shown that she’s interested in more than flashing her famously sizable assets in skimpy attire on her popular Instagram feed. With her most recent post on Friday, August 21, the two-time Miss BumBum World pageant winner (2015 and 2019) switched the focus to her well-built, muscular frame by uploading a gym selfie.

Even as the 30-year-old appeared amid the weights and exercise machines of her gym in the photo, though, she still managed to put an additional spotlight on her sharp, seductive curves, much to the delight of her 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

With her right hand clutching a nearby barbell, Cortez twisted her waist and back slightly to one side, and rested one foot above the other as she snapped the mirrored pic with her smartphone. In doing so, she emphasized both the fruits of her training regimen and her incredibly curvaceous figure.

Cortez’s large, muscle-bound thighs and similarly sculpted calves were perfectly conformed to by her leggings, which were black with a splash of lighter-hued flourishes, one of which appeared to be the face of a panther. Just above the garment, her well-defined, washboard abs were visible in spite of the wide angle of the shot.

She also appeared to be flexing her arms as she took a picture, which were equally as impressive as her other toned attributes.

Elsewhere, Cortez’s ample bust was only just contained by a tight, black sports bra that allowed for a modest display of cleavage. It was further decorated by her lengthy dark locks, which draped over her shoulder on one side and extended down to her chest.

Finally, while her face may be even more beautiful than her shapely body, it was largely obstructed from her smartphone’s camera lens, as she wore a protective facial covering during her workout.

Cortez’s impressive self-photo generated a significant response from her fans and admirers on social media, notching more than 7,000 double-taps in just over 30 minutes after appearing on her feed. They weren’t shy about sharing their appreciation for the pic, either, filling the comment thread with a plethora of positive replies.

“Very beautiful body,” opined one fan of Cortez’s athletic form.

“Love you Suzy!! U got this, beautiful angel.” stated another.

“Wow,” exclaimed a third commenter. “You are Smokin Hot!”

