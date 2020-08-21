Ed Orgeron Denies He Ever Said Quote Attributed To Him About Derrius Guice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron denied on Thursday that he had made comments that have been attributed to him regarding former Tigers’ and Washingtons’ NFL team running back Derrius Guice. Zac Al-Khateeb of the Sporting News wrote on Friday that comments were in regard to two reported rapes allegedly done by the running back when he played for the coach. The report was printed in USA Today and another of Orgeron’s former players claimed the coach was rather blase about the situation.

In the article, Orgeron is said to have met with the unnamed player, who was also a boyfriend of one of the accusers. In the meeting, the man claimed Orgeron said “everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people.” The man also said he Orgeron knew the woman didn’t give her consent.

Orgeron posted on Twitter that he believed he was incorrectly quoted and that he thought all victims should be heard.

“The sexual assault allegations made against Derrius Guice should be taken very seriously and the alleged victims must be heard and supported,” Orgeron wrote. “I will always stand up for what is right and without question, I have complied — and I will continue to comply — with all university Title IX protocols and procedures.”

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

He added that the former player who talked to USA Today did not tell them the entire conversation. He also said that out of respect for the man’s privacy he wasn’t going to share all the particulars of the conversation either.

He then said the talk between the two was actually about the former Tiger transferring. Eventually, the topic landed on problems with a girlfriend and Oregeron told him that he gave him the same kind of advice he would give any of his sons.

That advice was that everyone experiences heartbreak and that shouldn’t lead to anyone transferring. He added that he had no idea the girlfriend problems stemmed from the alleged rape.

LSU said it is investigating the allegations against their former running back. The accusations came not long after Guice was let go by Washington after he was arrested for alleged domestic abuse.

He’s been charged with three counts of assault and battery, destruction of property and felony strangulation. They stem from incidents that were said to have occurred in February, March and April of this year.

Since Orgeron came out and denied he had said the things he’s accused of saying, the player has not come forward to respond.