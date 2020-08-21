Van Jones Says Democrats Were Going To Praise Joe Biden’s DNC Speech ‘As Long As He Didn’t Embarrass Himself’

CNN commentator Van Jones said on Thursday night that he and other Democrats were going to praise Joe Biden’s address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) “as long as he didn’t embarrass himself,” Fox News reported.

During a panel discussion with anchor Anderson Cooper, Jones — who advised former President Barack Obama — pointed out that Biden is known for making gaffes and said that Democrats across the nation were “exhaling” when they realized that he delivered a good monologue.

“People would have accepted anything,” Jones began.

“We just wanted Joe to get out there. You know, sometimes when he gets out there, you’re afraid he’s going to make a mistake, he’s gonna have a gaffe, the expectations are so low and then he came out there and he gave an extraordinary speech,” he continued.

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

Jones added that Biden managed to combine and contrast his own biography with the policies the Democratic Party wants to implement, praising the former Delaware senator for his “authentic” address to the American people.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who also participated in the discussion, agreed with Jones, saying that Thursday was the “best” night in Biden’s career.

Jones made the comments shortly after Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination. During the dramatic speech, Biden repeatedly framed the 2020 presidential election as a fight between good and evil, light and dark, contrasting his vision of the United States with that of President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Biden also took aim at Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the commander-in-chief of failing to fulfill his duties. He pointed out that the situation in America is far worse than elsewhere in the world, suggesting that the country needs a more competent leader to survive the ongoing crises.

“That sound that you hear all across the country, that’s the sound of Democrats exhaling.” CNN’s @VanJones68 reacts to Joe Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention. “He gave an extraordinary speech.” #DemConvention https://t.co/LTxXl1TjdQ pic.twitter.com/s32Nn5kXrp — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 21, 2020

The major crises America is facing, Biden said, are the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis caused by the virus, climate change and racial injustice. He also suggested that the November election will be “life-changing” for many Americans.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

In his remarks, Biden appeared to echo Obama. A day earlier, Obama suggested that Trump is a threat to American democracy and that the nation would not survive another four years of his presidency.

Even some conservative-leaning observers praised Biden. Notably, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said that the former vice president “blew a hole” in Trump’s attempts to depict him as weak and incompetent.