Marona Tanner Flaunts A Glimpse Of Cleavage In Tight Silk Dress

On Friday, August 21, Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner shared a set of glamorous snapshots to wow her legions of followers on Instagram.

In the pics, Marona could be seen rocking a chic, dark green silk dress perfectly hugged her curvaceous physique.

The outfit boasted a low-cut neckline, thin straps, and frilly edges. The skintight ensemble pushed her breasts upward, allowing her to show off ample cleavage.

She wore her hair in a bun, letting a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a chain necklace that rested at the base of her throat, a delicate pendant, and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Sunderland, New South Wales, Australia. The shoot took place during the day and Marona posed while sitting in a car.

Marona shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she perched on the leather seat of the vehicle, rested her elbows on the back of the seat, and placed her hand on the roof. She puckered her lips and seductively gazed at the camera. In the second image, she lifted her chin and parted her lips wider. The third and last image featured her looking away from the camera.

In the caption, she informed users that her sexy dress was from the Australian designer-wear brand, Nookie. She also asked her followers to choose their favorite photo.

Within six hours of going live, the post amassed more than 4,900 likes. In addition, several of Marona’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 180-plus comments in which they praised her incredible physique and her sensual sense of style.

“I like the second image, but you’re looking fabulous in all of them!!” one of her fans commented.

“How can I pick?! You’re so beautiful. Love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“I can’t even!! You’re absolutely the most beautiful, gorgeous, and stunning woman in the world. You’re my number one angel and the queen of my world!” a third admirer expressed his feelings.

“Nice photo, Marona. You’ve got a beautiful face and pretty eyes. I like you very much!! Please, take care of yourself!” a fourth follower wrote.

Marona uploads her hot and stylish photographs on her timeline almost every day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 19, she posted three pics in which she rocked a glittery light-pink mini dress that boasted a backless design. The tight outfit highlighted her booty and also enabled her to flaunt some sideboob.