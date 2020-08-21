Larry King’s Daughter Dies Of Lung Cancer, Just Weeks After The Sudden Death Of His Son

Larry King has suffered the deaths of two of his children in less than a month, with his daughter dying of lung cancer just weeks after the sudden passing of his son.

As The Daily Mail reported, 52-year-old Chaia King passed away this week after a battle with cancer. This came just three weeks after Larry’s son, Andy, 65, also died. The television icon’s health has compounded the tragedies, the report noted, as the 86-year-old is recovering from a stroke and was not healthy enough to travel to Florida to attend the memorial services for either of his children.

King was in a coma last year, an ordeal that reportedly had him close to death. While he is doing better now, he was still in no shape to travel.

The tragic news was shared by King’s granddaughter, Jillian, who told the British news outlet that King’s adult children had rallied to his side during his own health struggles last year.

“Everyone’s feeling pretty bad and broken. Larry is really hurt and upset,” said Jillian, who was Andy’s daughter. “He was very sick last year. His kids were all taking very close care of him. He’s upset that he’s lost them now.”

As the report noted, Andy was adopted by Larry King in 1962 after the TV host married his mother, Alene Akins, who passed away in 2017. Andy was laid to rest in a Buddhist ceremony in Gainesville, Florida.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Though Larry King was unable to make it to the memorial in person, the family made sure he was able to see the ceremony afterward.

“He was buried in a shroud without being embalmed, a natural burial. Family spoke at the funeral. Larry couldn’t travel but he had video footage,” Jillian shared.

Jillian added that she was dealing with tragedy of her own when she learned about her father’s passing, saying she was out of town because her father’s husband had died. The couple had traveled to Kentucky to help make funeral arrangements when they learned the news.

The family had been able to come together in recent months, the report noted. King’s youngest son, 20-year-old Cannon, recently shared a picture on social media showing them all celebrating together on Father’s Day.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that despite his own health struggles and the deaths of his son and daughter, Larry King has continued to work, as his way of processing the pain, filming two live shows of Hulu’s Politiking with Larry King.