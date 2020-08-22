Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Clingy Workout Ensemble

Vanessa Hudgens seemingly keeps herself fit and trim by working out as much as she can. On Friday, the High School Musical star flaunted her amazing physique as she worked out at a gym in Los Angeles with her friend GG Magree. The girls were spotted strolling along together as they left the facility still wearing their workout clothes. The photos can be seen on The Daily Mail.

Vanessa seems to always be fashionable and wearing a stunning outfit to the gym is certainly no exception. Her petite frame was accentuated in a two-piece matching ensemble that featured an unusual psychedelic-type design. The crop top was a head-turner with thin straps that went over her toned shoulders and a cutout right in the middle that showed off a hint of cleavage. Her tiny waist was highlighted in the outfit as well.

The thick waistband of the pants clung to her hips and hung right below her naval. This gave the perfect opportunity to display the shiny belly button ring that she sported. The bottoms hugged Vanessa’s well-toned thighs, but then flared a bit towards the ankles. The length of the pants fell way below her shoes, even touching the sidewalk. Her white sneakers featured very thick soles that seemed to be the perfect addition to the outfit. She also wore a black mask to cover her mouth and nose in order to keep as safe as possible.

Vanessa accessorized with a few bangle bracelets on her wrists, two chain necklaces, and a few rings on her fingers. Her long manicured nails stood out with a coating of yellow painted on them. She left her thick dark tresses flowing around her shoulders with lots of waves throughout. She also carried a bright orange bag over her shoulder.

Both Vanessa and GG carried cups filled with smoothies in them. GG also looked amazing in her blue workout clothes. The top was a one-shoulder number and the bottoms were skin-tight on her that showed her every curve.

In her recent Instagram stories, Vanessa filmed herself and GG working out in the gym with a couple of huge disc weights. They then broke out into a dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s tune WAP.

Vanessa had recently been spending some time on the beach and providing her Instagram followers with a few stunning pictures. Her latest one saw her in a gorgeous flowing leopard-print dress as she walked in the sand with the sun setting behind her. Her fans loved it.