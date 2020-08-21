Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In A Coral Thong Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Sierra Skye showcased her pert posterior in a coral thong bikini that left little to the imagination. The snap appeared to have been taken in Sierra’s backyard, as the beige stone fence around the space that is visible in many of her snaps was in the distance. She perched on the edge of a pristine-looking pool, which had a few inflatable floaties tossed in it.

The swimsuit Sierra wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently wears on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Sierra had her back towards the camera, so fans weren’t able to see any details from the from of her ensemble. Thin coral strings were tied around her neck, and two straps criss-crossed her lower back. Her pose meant that fans couldn’t see how much cleavage her bikini top flaunted, but she had plenty of skin on display in the tantalizing look.

The bikini bottoms featured a triangular patch of fabric that rested at her lower back, with thin straps stretching over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure, and she also had plenty of her sculpted rear on display as she sat beside the pool.

Sierra had a bottled beverage resting on the tiled area overlooking the pool, and she kept her accessories simple, wearing a delicate bracelet on one wrist and nothing else that could be spotted in the photo. Her blond locks tumbled down in effortless waves that brushed her shoulders, and she rested one hand on the ground beside her while her other went to her head.

The sun shone down on Sierra, giving her bronzed skin a gorgeous glow, and it reflected off the pristine water as well. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 39,500 likes within three hours, as well as 250 comments from her eager audience.

“Perfection,” one fan commented simply.

“Must be feeling like a Queen,” another added, followed by two flame emoji.

“Looking so hot babe,” a third fan remarked.

“Hottest girl in the game,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra stunned her followers by sharing a short video clip in which she rocked a sexy black set with an asymmetrical cut. The two-piece swimsuit showcased her curves to perfection, and she stood in a doorway as she seductively posed for the camera. The swimsuit was also from Fashion Nova, and she added several accessories to finish the look, including a headscarf, hoop earrings, tiny sunglasses and a necklace.