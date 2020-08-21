‘Big Brother 22’ Week 3 Spoilers: Safety Suite Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

The Safety Suite twist on this season of Big Brother All-Stars is officially over. The competition was only set to last for three weeks with every houseguest only eligible to play one time, based on their discretion. The All-Stars could choose when to play depending on if they felt safe or not and a good portion of the houseguests decided to save their VIP passes for the last go-round.

Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Tyler Crispen, and Enzo Palumbo were eligible to vie for safety, but Tyler’s participation was unnecessary since he is the current Head of Household (HOH). The four players headed into the Safety Suite and the live feeds went down for about three hours on Friday afternoon and when they came back on, it was revealed that Enzo won the days competition.

According to RealityBBQ on Twitter, he gave his plus one to Christmas Abbott, giving her safety for the week as well. Neither Enzo nor Christmas really needed safety this week as Tyler’s plan is to nominate Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, with Kevin Campbell as a replacement nominee should one of them win the Power of Veto (POV).

Christmas expressed her excitement and shock after Enzo gave her his plus one, something she clearly didn’t see coming. Enzo seemed to select her to reel her in as a guaranteed ally, a tactful ploy to keep her on his side of the house to vote a certain way in future evictions.

Janelle asked Tyler to put her up flat out and not backdoor her so she has a chance of winning the POV, he agreed. There was never a backdoor plan in motion, as the BB20 player always planned on putting them on the black straight up with no funny business.

CBS

Janelle and Kaysar weren’t eligible to play in the Safety Suite competition either, so the twist was mostly a dud at this stage in the game. Fans expressed an annoyance over the comp since it messed with the normal scheduling of the season’s events. Due to the Safety Suite, the Power of Veto was pushed back a day but things will likely go back to normal now that the twist is finally over.

Tyler will officially make is nominations tonight with the POV playing out tomorrow. The Veto meeting will follow on Sunday, with the two nominees being locked into place for the rest of the week.