Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Takes Out Her Fury On Sharon

The Monday, August 24 The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a significant revelation for Adam and a life-threatening situation for Billy and Victoria’s daughter. Devon also wonders how things for Amanda and Nate are progressing.

Adam (Mark Grossman) heads into dangerous territory with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. After failing to remember things, Adam takes a nap and awakens with some disturbing memories of what happened when he was a pre-teen in Kansas. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is worried that he had a bad dream, according to spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Instead of talking to Chelsea, Adam takes off to see Sharon even though Sharon promises Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she’ll relax and make the day about herself.

Sharon and Adam have a productive session, but Adam struggles to contain his anger, and eventually, he runs out, leaving Sharon alone. When Chelsea tries to get information out of Sharon because Adam is missing, she’s furious to learn that Sharon will not reveal anything. She yells at Sharon despite Sharon’s health concerns. Now Chelsea is left not knowing where he went, which is a scary situation for her.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) questions Nate’s (Sean Dominic) relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). It has been a while now, and Devon believes he is over the fact that Amanda looks like his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Another thing Devon has going for him is his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He’s happily taken, and he can’t help but want the same for Nate. While Nate and Amanda continue to date, Devon wants to know if it is something that will grow deeper and last.

Francis Specker / CBS

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) come together over a crisis. She is still angry at him for his behavior, and they cannot even run into each other at Crimson Lights without bickering, which may make it tough to co-parent. However, after Katie gets stung by a bee, Victoria and Billy find some common ground while they are together at the clinic waiting for Nate to ensure their daughter is okay.

Katie’s severe reaction leaves Billy flashing back to losing Delia. He briefly worries he will lose Katie too, and that is something nearly impossible for Billy to fathom. Seeing her ex get so emotional softens something in Victoria. She realizes that continuing to carry her anger for him around is actually hurting her. Plus, Vicky sees what a great dad Billy is, and she decides to let go of her fury and move forward, accepting what they are instead of what she wants them to be. While they may not be on the road to romance, it seems that for now, Billy and Victoria will unite as parents for their children.