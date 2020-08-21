Valeria Mercado Slays In Revealing Black Lingerie

Valeria Mercado stunned many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, August 20, with a hot new update. The Dominican model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself clad in a skimpy lingerie set that did a lot more showing than covering.

Mercado was photographed indoors in a room decorated with vintage-style furniture. Right behind her was a vanity adorned with an intricate gold-framed mirror, a bust and a silver vase holding some feathers.

Mercado rocked an all black set that included a bralette with halter straps that went around her neck. The triangles were placed wide on her chest, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. Her matching panties were solid black and featured a U-shaped waistband, which allowed her to show off her tight lower stomach. A lace garter belt wrapped around her waist, though it didn’t attach to any stockings as her legs were bare.

All four pictures in the slideshow captured Mercado striking similar poses while trying out different facial expressions. For the first and third, she leaned forward slightly while smiling brightly at the camera. The second showed standing straight with her hands on her waist. This time around, she was serious. The last one was close up that once against featured her with a straight expression.

In the caption, Mercado noted that happiness is the beauty secret of pretty girls. She also revealed she was wearing a set by Fashion Nova, a brand with which she often partners up for posts.

In under a day, her post has garnered about 20,000 likes and more than 150 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to engage with her caption and to praise her good looks and happiness.

“Wow honey, you are so beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote.

“Your smile lights up a whole room queen,” added another one of her fans.

“You are so lovely. Where did you get your hair extensions,” asked a third admirer.

“Happiness looks so good on you girl!” added a fourth fan.

Mercado often tantalizes her followers with photos that emphasize her incredible body. Last week, she shared a slideshow that captured her at the beach in a stylish ensemble, as The Inquisitr has written. She rocked a white two-piece bikini whose top featured a cut-out in the middle that bared a bit of underboob. The bottoms matched the top and Mercado wore the medium sides pulled up to her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. She also wore a scarf around her head.