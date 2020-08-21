‘Shark Tank’ Investor Kevin O’Leary Warns 20 Percent Of Small Businesses Are Going To Die

Kevin O’Leary, a millionaire businessman who sits as one of the investors on Shark Tank, has issued a dire prediction that 20 percent of all small businesses in the United States are soon going to die out.

According to Business Insider, O’Leary blamed both the coronavirus pandemic and a change in consumer habits are to blame for the closure of an estimated one fifth of small businesses in the country. He added that the industries that would be hit hardest include the travel, entertainment, and food service sectors.

“There is a change in consumer preference. Everybody’s still eating 2,200 calories a day, they’re just buying it a different way. Go support the way they’re buying it, the digital delivery,” he said.

O’Leary appeared to imply that the future of companies would depend on being “digitized.” This just not necessarily mean making them accessible on digital platforms, but rather includes a complete overall of the business structure so that the digital information and experience is at its core.

“It’s going to be a different America, 2.0, a digitized America, and not everybody’s going to make it,” O’Leary elaborated.

The Shark Tank star is not the only analyst to have warned about the demise of the restaurant industry. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, top restauranteur Rohini Dey had claimed that as many as 80 percent of all restaurants in the country could close down due to losses sustained during the pandemic. This would also spell unemployment for a staggering 33 million Americans who work in food service.

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

In light of the grim predictions, O’Leary added that he is hesitant to try to save any failing business, as he believes it would likely be a waste of money.

“My whole point is let the market be the market, let those things that are going to die, die, and those employees will support them through the transition. That’s how capitalism works,” the investor said.

Similarly, he is against struggling small companies taking out governmental loans from the Paycheck Protection Act, the stimulus passed earlier this spring to help businesses continue despite lockdown measures.

“I can’t help them. They’re dead,” he bluntly stated.

“And I don’t want the government taking my tax dollars to help them,” he concluded.

