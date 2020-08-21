Paula Manzanal Stuns Her Fans In White Lingerie And A Denim Jacket

Paula Manzanal tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers on Friday, August 21, with a new post in which she flaunted her hourglass figure while sporting a sexy lingerie set for a photo shoot.

The photo captured the Instagram model and former Miss Peru posing outside. A large piece of sheer fabric stretched behind Manzanal, folding onto the ground over which she stood. Tall plants could be seen in the background through the veil, creating a whimsical setting for the shoot.

Manzanal posed with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. Photographed from a three-quarter angle, she propped the front forward and lifted up her heel, highlighting the curves of her lower body. She turned her head to the side, maintaining her gaze down as she smiled brightly. She wore her blond-highlighted hair parted on the side, sweeping the front across her forehead and covering a bit of her right eye.

Manzanal wore a white lingerie set that was partially covered by an oversized denim jacket. However, because she had the garment lowered onto her upper arms, the bra part was visible, revealing it was made of lace and thin, adjustable straps. The bottom part was also white and exposed a bit of her glutes, seen from underneath the jacket. She accessorized her look with a pendant earring.

Instead of using the geotag to reveal her location, she included the tag “Quarantine Queen.” In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning and tagged the Peruvian photography and production account Nitro.

Within three hours, the post has attracted more than 24,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving it was a quick hit with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty in a host of languages, including Spanish, English, French and Italian.

“You are beautiful, Paulita. Greetings from afar,” one of her admirers wrote.

“If your intention is to kill me from a heart attack, you are succeeding,” replied another one of her fans.

“If I quarantined with you, I would never leave,” a third user raved.

“Notifications gang is late today. Sorry,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Manzanal often shows off her incredible figure to her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a photo of herself sitting on the wooden floor across a fuzzy white rug. She wore a low-cut tank top that exposed her cleavage and teamed it with a pair of black leggings with sheer panels on the thighs. Manzanal balanced a plate of what looked to be fruit on her knee while another plate of healthy food sat close to her.