Anna Nystrom Stuns In A Lacy Pink Look While Relaxing At Home

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing snap in which she was relaxing at home. Anna was perched on a white couch with a faux fur throw blanket adding some texture to the space. Some flowers with white petals came in from the left side of the frame, and a statement floor lamp with a brushed brass base and opaque white circular bulb was positioned beside the couch.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Anna’s beauty and buxom curves. She showcased her figure in a lacy pale pink garment that featured a lot of feminine details. Anna’s long blond locks were pulled up into a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest in a sleek, chic style, and her silky tresses obscured some of her chest.

However, fans were still able to tell that the cups of her outfit featured lace trim along the top for an eye-catching embellishment, and some portions of the fabric seemed to be semi-sheer, giving the ensemble a peek-a-boo vibe. Anna’s legs were bent, so followers couldn’t see where exactly the hem of the look landed, but some of her sculpted stems were on display.

Anna layered a long-sleeved cardigan over top of the lacy look, and the cream-colored piece matched her neutral decor to perfection. The only burst of color apart from her pastel lace outfit was the pale pink scrunchie in her hair.

She gazed off into the distance, and played with her ponytail with one hand while she held a large mug in the other. She was barefoot, with her feet curled up on the couch as she posed for the shot. She didn’t offer much context for the photo, simply telling her fans in the caption that she was enjoying a relaxing day.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 21,600 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 272 comments from her eager audience within the same brief time span.

“Omg so beautiful, Anna,” one fan wrote, including a duo of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Anna. I love your beautiful eyes, your angelic face and your fiery body,” another follower remarked.

“Pink is your color,” another fan added.

“You’ve got to be one of the most beautiful women in the world,” another commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna flaunted her fit physique in a simple yet sexy sports bra paired with high-waisted charcoal gray leggings that clung to every inch of her chiselled lower body.