Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Cropped Camisole Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

On Friday, August 21, social media star Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of stunning snaps with her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 23-year-old posing outside in front of a potted plant and a gray stone wall. She opted to wear a cropped blue camisole top with a deep slit and delicate lace detailing. The garment put Stassie’s incredible curves and toned midsection on display, much to the delight of her audience. She also wore a pair of figure-hugging light wash blue jeans. She accessorized the casual look with gold hoop earrings, a delicate cross pendant necklace, numerous bracelets, a watch, and a small Louis Vuitton purse with a heart and a mushroom painted on it.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a trendy neon yellow-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Stassie turned to the side, while holding onto her smartphone that had a mushroom patterned case. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She put both her purse and her phone next to her face, as she looked toward the photographer, pursing her lips. The third shot showed her standing with her shoulders back and touching her thighs. For the final photo, the model lifted her purse over her head and opened her mouth with her tongue sticking out.

Stassie left a trail of emoji in the caption.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 230,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section. While some simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Such a gem,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look stunning as always, I admire you a lot. Stay safe and healthy,” added a different devotee.

“[Y]ou look so good,” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful @stassiebaby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently shared pictures, in which she wore a skintight workout set. Since its upload, that post has been liked over 625,000 times.