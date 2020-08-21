Brooklyn Millard Rocks A Two-Piece: ‘I Guess I Could Wear Clothes But I’ll Stick With Bikinis’

Brooklyn Millard went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that she could wear clothes, but that she wanted to stick with a bikini.

In the sexy shots, Brooklyn rocked a blue and white printed string two-piece. The teeny top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also tied in the front and exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while emphasizing her long, lean legs and around booty. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Brooke stood with her feet in a swimming pool. She rested one hand at her side as the other held onto a nearby railing. In the second shot, she turned her body to the side and arched her back as she tilted her head and gave a bright smile into the camera. In the background of the snaps some green foliage and a sunlit sky were visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail. She styled the golden locks in straight strands the fell down her back. She also left her bangs loose the frame her face.

Brooklyn’s more than 712,000 follower went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 260 messages for her in the comments section during that time.

“Such a beauty,” one follower stated.

“I don’t think anybody is complaining, LOL,” another wrote.

“Gosh you’re gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Great call! You look stunning. More pictures, more bikinis!!” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin her online photos. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a stunning neon orange two-piece and a pair of cowboy boots while posing in a barn. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. It’s racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 540 comments to date.