Ana Cheri Flaunts Curvaceous Figure, Brandishes Golden Lasso In Sizzling Wonder Woman Cosplay

Fitness model Ana Cheri thrilled her 12.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Friday afternoon. The brunette bombshell donned a revealing Wonder Woman costume that displayed her gorgeous physique while showing off some of her best superhero moves. The reel garnered over 40,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Ana wore a strapless red leather corset edged at the top and bottom with shiny gold lame. It fit low around her shapely hips and contained structural metal boning that emphasized her hourglass figure. Her voluptuous breasts nearly spilled over the front of the garment, which was clasped together with metal hook-and-eye closures.

A crimson satin ribbon laced up the back and cinched the corset extra tightly around Ana’s waist.

She also wore a cheeky pair of blue bottoms featuring white stars. They rose up on either side of her impressive derriere, exposing her mostly bare booty.

Her legs looked spectacular in a pair of vinyl knee-high stiletto boots with matching gold accents. She spun, crouched, and undulated in them with grace and ease.

Ana’s Wonder Woman costume would not be complete without the appropriate accessories. She had a gold crown with a red star slipped into the front of her hair as well as two thick armbands around both wrists. During the short clip, she also brandished both the Lasso of Truth and a large section of steel chain.

When she was not twirling the Lasso, it was tied around her slender waist and the ends trailed down between her thighs.

Ana’s dedicated Instagram followers were quick to flood the comments section with their adoration for the sexy cosplay, as well as to respond to her question in the caption, in which she inquired about viewers’ favorite superheros. Batman seemed to be a common answer, although in this particular situation, he trailed far behind the clear winner.

“You could totally play Wonder Woman,” declared one fan.

“My goodness. You keep my head spinning. You look so beautiful,” gushed a second person.

“Wow u can rescue me anytime baby” proclaimed a third follower, adding a few flame emoji to their comment.

“I can’t stop staring, this is amazing!” gushed a fourth fan, who emphasized their words with a series of heart-eye and flame emoji.

