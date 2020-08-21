Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit In Croatia

Doina Barbaneagra made her 707,000 followers happy with a brand-new update, posted to her Instagram account on Friday, August 21. The Vienna-based model showcased her killer curves and ample assets in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a sunny day in Croatia.

Since the summer season started, Doina has been spending a hefty amount of time outdoors, dressed in various skimpy outfits, and today’s upload was no different. The influencer slipped into a sexy cut-out bathing suit that highlighted her incredibly toned physique.

The swimwear boasted a large cut-out in the midsection, which exposed her flat tummy. It also had a plunging neckline that showed a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The sides of the garment were pretty low-cut that it showed a glimpse of her sideboob. Notably, the suit had high leg cuts that highlighted the curves of her hips and legs.

In the pic, the Moldovan stunner was photographed at the beach aboard a yacht. According to the geotag, Doina was in the resort town of Hvar. She posed sideways and sat on the railing with her right leg straightened, while her other was bent. She looked over the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze.

The angle also showed a hint of her pert derriere, which delighted some viewers. Her hair was windswept by the sea breeze, but she could not care less as she confidently showcased her fantastic figure.

Doina left her brunette locks untied. From what was visible, she sported a heavy side part in the shot. She sported a pair of gold hoop earrings for the photoshoot, which matched with the color of her monokini.

Doina paired the snap with a short caption, adding several emoji in the post. In less than a day of going live on the social media site, the latest share has racked up almost 11,300 likes and an upward of 110 comments. Her loyal supporters took to the comments section to compliment the model on her beauty and body. Several fans also praised her flawless skin and gushed over her ensemble.

“You have the best face among all the models I’ve seen on Instagram. You are so gorgeous! By the way, I love it when you speak German,” a follower commented.

“I have read the news that the country you’re in maybe dangerous at the moment. I hope you get home safe and healthy. You look stunning in this shoot. Can’t wait for the proper pics to be released,” another fan wrote.

“You look AMAZING!!!” gushed a third social media admirer, adding an emoji at the end of the comment.