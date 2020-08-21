Donald Trump Explains Key ‘Difference’ Between Hillary Clinton And Joe Biden

On Friday, during an address to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, President Donald Trump discussed the key differences between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Somebody said, ‘What’s the difference between Clinton and Biden?’ Should I say it? Should I tell you?” Trump began.

“Well, Clinton is much smarter, but not a likable person. Joe is not nearly as smart, but he is more likable.”

Trump added that he would rather compete against a “smart” candidate, than against a well-liked politician like Biden.

“So, you know, I don’t know. Maybe I’d rather have the smarter person, who cares about personality, right?” he said.

Polling suggests that Trump’s theory holds water.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released earlier this month found that Biden “just isn’t as loathed” by the American people as Clinton.

In the survey, 35 percent of respondents said that they view the former vice president very unfavorably, which marked an 8 point difference between him and Clinton.

Notably, the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee is far more popular than his predecessor among independents.

Four years ago, more than half of independents said that they view Clinton very unfavorably. The former Delaware senator is viewed that way by only 31 percent of independents, who will be a key voting bloc in the upcoming election.

Overall, slightly less than half of likely voters polled by Morning Consult said that they perceive Biden unfavorably and 56 percent said that they have an unfavorable view of the commander-in-chief.

In the poll — which surveyed 11, 968 likely voters — Biden led Trump by 8 percentage points nationwide.

As Eric Ostermeier, a research fellow at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, put it, this “explains a lot of Biden’s polling success.”

Ostermeier said that “at this stage of the campaign Biden’s modest advantage — among an electorate with seemingly fewer and fewer persuadable voters each cycle — seems golden.”

PBS News Hour / Getty Images

Trump has previously discussed the similarities and differences between the two Democrats. In a June interview, he said that Clinton is “obviously smarter” than the former vice president, describing her as more energetic.

However, four years ago, he repeatedly attacked Clinton for having “no stamina” to serve in the White House, questioning the former Secretary of State’s physical health.

Trump and his allies have launched similar attacks at Biden. During a conversation with Fox News’ anchor Chris Wallace last month, the commander-in-chief described his general election opponent as “mentally shot,” suggesting that he would not even be able to handle a contentious interview.