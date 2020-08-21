WWE Rumors: Superstars Reportedly Set To Return Ar ‘SummerSlam’

WWE fans can expect some superstars to return at this weekend’s SummerSlam, according to a new report from WrestleVotes.

The report stated that the company hopes the pay-per-view will usher in a new era for the product. The event is set to take place inside a ThunderDome, making it the most ambitious pay-per-view that the promotion has put on since the pandemic happened. That could also result in some appearances from long-absent performers.

“WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”. They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, John Cena has already teased being a part of the highly anticipated event. The former World Champion took to Instagram on Friday and shared a cryptic photo that read “Stone Cold SummerSlam.”

The caption suggested that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin could also make an appearance at the pay-per-view. The ambiguous post sent fans into a frenzy and fueled plenty of speculation, though it’s also worth noting that “The Champ” has a tendency to mess with his followers on social media.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns could also be brought back for the summer bash. Lesnar hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 36, which saw him lose to Drew McIntyre in the main event.

It is believed that Lesnar been kept off television since then as officials didn’t want to waste his limited appearances on shows held in empty arenas.

Reigns, meanwhile, took time off just before WrestleMania. The superstar had concerns pertaining to COVID-19 and opted to take the company’s offer to stay at home. Reigns’ experience with leukemia means that he has a compromised immune system, and he didn’t want to put his family at risk.

However, the promotion’s new venue might have eased some of those concerns. The Amway Center is much larger than the Performance Center. This means that there will be more space for social distancing, and employees will be less susceptible to becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Sami Zayn has also been absent throughout the pandemic as well, and he’s one candidate who could make their long-awaited comeback at the event. His stablemates, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, recently won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and he could play a part in their match.

As documented by Ringside News, Carmella has recently teased a comeback as well. The former Women’s Champion has also been absent throughout the pandemic.