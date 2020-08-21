Halle Berry, 53, Sizzles In A Red Swimsuit During Beach Stroll With Her Shirtless Trainer

Halle looked like a 'Baywatch' babe as she strutted through the sand.

Halle Berry thrilled her fans by flaunting her beach body in a tantalizing new social media snap. The 53-year-old John Wick 3 star rocked a bright red swimsuit in the photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday, and she wasn’t alone. She was strutting her stuff with the man who helps keep her in such incredible shape, her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas.

Halle looked smoking hot in her skintight scarlet bathing suit. The garment had a low but narrow neckline that plunged down far enough that it almost reached her navel. A row of three tortoise-shell rings of different sizes were attached to both sides of the large front opening. The embellishments were positioned directly in the center of her toned torso. They were arranged in descending order from the largest to the smallest ring.

Halle’s swimsuit did an excellent job of showcasing her toned chest muscles and ample cleavage. The high-cut sides also put her muscular thighs on full display. The strong star looked confident as she showed off her fit physique, and her photo revealed that her intense training hasn’t caused her to lose her hourglass shape.

Halle’s hair was a mixture of a sandy blond color and a lighter brunette shade. Her thick tresses were styled in soft, beachy waves that were a perfect match for her snap’s seaside setting.

As for Peter, he wore a pair of dark swim trunks. He was shirtless, so his ripped chest muscles and chiseled six pack were on full display. His chin-length brunette hair was soaking wet. He and his famous client were both barefoot as they walked side-by-side in the sand underneath a pier.

In the caption of her post, Halle encouraged her followers to check out her Instagram stories to see the summer playlist that she and her trainer created. The fitness enthusiast revealed that it was full of the music that she’s been listening to during her workouts to help keep her motivated.

In response to her post, a few of Halle’s Instagram followers remarked that she was giving off Baywatch babe vibes in her red one-piece.

“Looking like a Baywatch beauty! Get it girl!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Wow, which one is the trainer?” another remark read.

“Always has and always will be a sensational looking woman,” said a third commenter.

“Halle you still have that 007 body,” stated a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle recently rocked an orange bikini that had many of her fans commenting on how she looked like her Bond girl character Jinx from the movie Die Another Day.