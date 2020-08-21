Valentina Lequeux Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In New Instagram Snapshot

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 21, and wowed her 1.9 million followers with a very hot booty picture.

In the snapshot, Valentina could be seen rocking a very sexy, animal-print crop top. It boasted an off-the-shoulders design, puffed sleeves, elasticated band, and a short length. The tiny garment allowed her to show off her bare shoulders and a glimpse of her slender waist.

Valentina teamed the top with a pair of thong-style black panties that accentuated her pert derriere. Moreover, it also enabled her to show off her well-toned legs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks fall over her face, back and shoulders.

The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a house that featured glass windows with white frames and a metal roof. Some plants could also be seen beside her. The picture was captured while it was raining, and Valentina posed while enjoying the downpour. The hottie stood straight, slightly bent one of her knees, stuck her booty out, and extended her hand forward to catch the droplets. She closed her eyes and left her mouth agape in excitement.

Valentina added a long caption and announced a giveaway contest, stating that three winners will be awarded a spot on her personalized 1-on-1 training program. She explained the benefits of joining the program, explained the rules of the contest, and added that the winners will be announced on Sunday, August 23.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot accrued more than 39,000 likes. Several of Valentina’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 2,000 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style. Other users enthusiastically partook in the competition.

“Oh wow, that booty is out of this world. You look amazing, Valentina,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you look so beautiful. I love your natural expressions! Keep smiling, babe,” another user chimed in.

“What an incredible picture. Thank you for sharing. This made my day,” a third follower wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

“You are definitely the hottest woman on Instagram!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and social media influencers also like and commented on the snap, including Kerly Ruiz, Luis E. Palomeras, Lauren Simpson, and Georgia Kousoulou.

Valentina often wows her admirers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared another hot pic last month in which she rocked a skimpy yet stylish, off-white bikini that put her amazing figure on full display.