Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Summer Makes A Shocking Announcement

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video teases Summer Newman’s shocking announcement while Phyllis works to entice the women of Genoa City with her newest venture. Adam begins to remember, and it may be too much for him and Chelsea to handle alone.

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks tortured as he explains what he’s remembered to an anxious Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He can hear voices, and he realizes that everything is finally coming back to him. Although Chelsea tries to push it off as a bad dream, Adam knows better, and he will reach out to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam ends up leaving Genoa City altogether, and it’s a move that could throw a wrench in things with Chelsea. Sharon tries to find him in Kansas to provide her assistance, and Chelsea isn’t thrilled about being left out of helping him.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) are on a gorgeous picnic together. They lounge together outside with cool flutes of champagne awaiting them. Kyle’s even taken off his jacket, which lies on a bench behind him. No doubt, the couple is on a romantic outing, and Kyle hopes things will go beautifully. While Summer admits that she should say that she couldn’t be happier, she leaves Kyle stunned by her admission — she could be happier. Of course, that sounds ominous, but Summer is likely ready to move forward with things. Perhaps she wants them to get a house together, or maybe she’s even prepared for the next step of marriage as soon as Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) divorce from Lola (Sasha Calle) is finalized. It seems unlikely that The Young and the Restless plans to break up this couple so soon after they’ve found their way back together.

“Can’t wait for Summer and Kyle this week! Their so cute, please don’t mess them up,” replied one excited viewer.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gathers the who’s who of women in Genoa City. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Summer, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Traci (Beth Maitland), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Lily (Christel Khalil) gather at The Grand Phoenix in a socially distanced group and look on as Phyllis makes her pitch. Phyllis plans a unique personalized experience for each woman based on their personalities and desires. She stayed faithful to her word and let Abby find out along with everybody else.

“I love the fact that filming still respects social distancing, but it doesn’t take away the great storyline and entertainment. Thanks for coming back!” another happy fan replied.