Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Major Cleavage In Pink Lingerie For Latest Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her killer curves on display in a spicy video for her latest Instagram update. In the clip, she wore a lingerie set that embellished her assets and backside, and showed it off from different angles.

The 23-year-old usually goes on location for her shoots, but in this upload she stayed in her bedroom. There was a closed white door behind her, and the edge of a bedspread could be seen, and the song “Breaking Me” by Topic featuring A7S played over the footage.

Lexi had her long blond hair tied up with loose bangs hanging over her beautiful face. She rocked a pink one-piece that had material running up the middle which connected the top and bottoms, but left the sides exposed. The top hugged tightly to her chest, and had thin shoulder straps with rhinestones. Lexi completed the ensemble with a glittery garter belt that wrapped around her midsection.

The video started with the social media influencer looking into the camera as she stepped back and held her arms close to her sides, which helped further accentuate her ample cleavage. Afterwards, she raised her hands and playfully grabbed a handful of hair while flashing a giant smile.

In the second portion of the clip, Lexi turned her body to the side to show off the back of her outfit. Her head was turned towards the lens, as fans were given a glimpse of her curvaceous booty. The footage ended with Lexi facing the camera, and pivoting to the side to showcase her curves and flat stomach while she tugged on the lingerie.

Lexi added a pink flower emoji in the caption before uploading the video on Friday afternoon for her 753,000 Instagram followers. More than 600 of them quickly noticed the scintillating footage, and nearly 700 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Her comment section was littered with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented Lexi’s stunning looks while responding to her weekend-themed caption.

“Absolutely stunning happy Friday,” one admirer replied.

“I love this look on you doll,” a follower wrote.

“What a hottieeee I love this,” another commented while adding several heart emoji.

“I really really can’t with you…you’re absolutely the most beautiful gorgeous stunning angel in the world,” one fan wrote.

