Abby Dowse Soaks Up The Sun In Sexy Ribbed Lingerie

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a single smoking-hot snap in which she soaked up the sun in sultry lingerie. Abby spread out on a luxurious-looking white area rug, and a cream-colored sectional sofa was visible in the space behind her. A circular mirror hung on the wall, and there were some plants in the background as well.

Abby’s ensemble stuck to the neutral color scheme of the space, as her look was a soft brown shade. The set was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Her bra was a standard style with full-coverage cups that supported her ample assets and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a vertical ribbed material, and featured an underwire for extra support. The look showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as plenty of her toned stomach.

She paired the bra with matching underwear crafted from the same fabric. The waistband came an inch or so below her belly button, leaving her flat stomach on display, and the sides stretched slightly above her hips, settling at her natural waist. The high-cut style accentuated her long legs, and she had one leg extended while the other was bent slightly as she relaxed on the ground.

Abby’s sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the crisp white rug beneath her, and sunlight streamed in through a nearby window or door, giving her a gorgeous glow. Abby’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled style. She gazed seductively at the camera, bracing herself on both hands and reclining slightly.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 3,300 likes within just 28 minutes of going live. It also racked up 178 comments from her eager audience.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeously tanned body Abby nice picture perfection at its best,” another follower commented.

“It should be illegal to be that PERFECT,” a third fan remarked.

“Simply beautiful,” yet another fan added, including several flame emoji in the comment.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy string bikini while standing near a stunning pool. Her silky blond tresses blew in the wind, and she showcased her bombshell body in a pink-and-white tie-dye two-piece.