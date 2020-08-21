Rachel Ward Flaunts Lean Legs In Distressed Denim Shorts

On Friday, August 21, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 613,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a white-walled room. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a white short-sleeved sweater tucked into a pair of distressed denim shorts. The Daisy Dukes showcased her long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. The model finished off the casual look with a pair of white tennis shoes from the clothing brand, Martin Valen, what appears to be her wedding ring set, and a silver watch worn on her left wrist.

In the first image, Rachel sat on a light gray couch with her knees bent. She placed one of her hands underneath her chin and tilted her head, as she looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

For the following photo, Rachel moved to the side of the couch. She kneeled and leaned forward, resting her forearms on a counter. A vase containing numerous flowers can be seen to her left. She turned her neck and focused her attention on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her long honey-colored hair down in loose curls, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, Rachel gave her followers a discount code for Martin Valen.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of her fans also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Rachel, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking so cute,” wrote one admirer, adding a string of heart-eyes and red heart emoji to the comment.

“This is gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a sparkle emoji.

“Wow.. [sic] you are such a babe,” remarked another commenter.

“Your beauty is electric,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel often uploads pictures that show her modeling stylish outfits from various brands on social media. For instance, she recently posted photos, in which she wore a floral mini dress from the company, Comino Couture. That post has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.