Ashley Resch Channels Major Bombshell In Pink Tube Top-Mini Skirt Combo: ‘Sweet Like Candy’

Canadian model Ashley Resch took to her social media account on Friday afternoon with a sultry post that wowed her 922,000 Instagram followers. The fitness aficionado flaunted her killer figure in a revealing two-piece outfit that left viewers wanting more. The post racked up just under 1,000 likes in the first ten minutes after it was uploaded.

Ashley posed standing in a pin-up pose that matched the retro vibe of her look. She raised her right arm into the air and rested her bent elbow against the brightly-colored wall next to her, tousling her blond hair with her fingertips. Her left arm mirrored the opposite position, and her hand encircled the slimmest part of her waist.

She shifted all of her slight weight onto one leg and placed the other leg in front of her body, which cocked her shapely hips to one side and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Ashley’s top was a simple tube design that left her shoulders and decolletage completely bare. The raspberry-colored fabric stretched taut across the rounded curves of her breasts and complimented her fair complexion.

The bottom came a few inches below her bust, displaying her toned midriff and a glimpse of a tattoo on her rib cage, one of many on her body.

The matching skirt clung to her lower half, accentuating her curvaceous booty. The high hemline revealed a tantalizing amount of both thighs, and the light caught a line of muscular definition of her quad running along the outside of her leg.

Ashley accessorized with a tiny gold-colored cross strung on a delicate chain around her neck.

Ashley’s dedicated Instagram fans were eager to express their admiration for the stunning blonde and her killer look. Most left various combinations of affectionate emoji, and many elected to put their feelings into words.

“Wow Baby, you look so sweet without losing your sexy and naughty side, you are a woman of great elegance and beauty, a hottie,” gushed one fan, sprinkling a bevy of heart and flame emoji throughout to further emphasize their comment.

“She got that yummy yumm,” agreed a second person, referring to Ashley’s caption.

“Candy shop be selling out,” joked a third follower.

In the caption, Ashley also credited Dallas-based photographer Luis M. Cara for the sultry shoot.

“Yaaaaas loved doing these with you!” Luis responded in the comments.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, last week Ashley showed off her gorgeous physique wearing another tiny skirt and a pair of custom Nike’s featuring the Playboy bunny.