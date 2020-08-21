Kim Lee Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bra And Skintight Shorts

Kim Lee showed off her fit body to her 513,000 Instagram followers on Friday, August 21, when she posted a sweltering new update of herself sporting a workout set that clung to her amazing curves.

The DJ and model, who is sometimes referred to as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” was captured outside during a bright, sunny day. The camera was close to the ground, framing her from a low angle and filling the background with the blue sky and its white clouds. She posed on a sidewalk lined by tall palm trees. According to the geotag, Lee was in Beverly Hills, California.

Lee stood with her legs about shoulders-width distance apart as she looked down into the camera. Her eyes were squinted in an intense manner and her lips were slightly parted. In her right hand, she held a green can of Adreline Shoc Energy, for which the post was an ad, as suggested by the tag.

Lee rocked an olive green sports bra with thin straps that stretched over her collarbones. The neckline sat low, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage. The bodice featured a white texture that contrasted with the solid parts. Lee teamed it with a pair of black biker shorts placed just below her navel, exposing her toned stomach.

Lee wore her jet black hair swept over to the side in a dramatic sweep and styled down, tumbling over her right shoulder.

Lee paired the picture with a motivational message about always being ready, and added that she was about to do her morning cardio.

The photo has garnered more than 9,700 likes and over 160 comments within five hours. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Lee’s physique and beauty, while sharing their admiration for her hard work.

“The sky is happy to see it beautified your day,” one of her fans raved.

“I love it when you look busty! I love your body so much,” replied another fan.

“Damn, looking fresh & amazing! Your fitness game is strong!” a third user chimed in.

“Good! Keep it up! A healthy body means a healthy mind,” added a fourth fan.

Lee recently shared several snippets from her shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. On Sunday, August 16, she posted an image that showed her in an industrial setting as she lay against a cement structure, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a black vinyl bodysuit that did her figure nothing but favors. It was backless, featuring just a set of thin strings that held the low-cut top in place. She completed her outfit with matching high-heeled shoes.