Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Threatens Nelle After Kidnapping Wiley

Spoilers for Monday’s General Hospital suggest that Port Charles will be coming together to try to find Nelle Benson in the wake of her latest stunts. Friday’s episode showed Julian kidnapping Wiley and meeting Nelle at the docks, with Michael and Willow discovering the little boy was missing. Monica had been chloroformed in the process and Brook Lynn was left gravely injured. Now, all signs point toward some major confrontations coming during the August 24 show.

As Friday’s show ended, Julian confronted his wife on the waterfront. He had taken Wiley has she’d instructed him, and she wanted him to transfer the little boy to her car so she could take off.

However, Julian seemed to have finally reached his limit with his evil wife and was ready to fight back. According to SheKnows Soaps, he’ll realize he’s in a no-win situation and there’s no telling how far he’ll go to get himself out of this mess.

Julian pulled a gun on Nelle and General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will see this confrontation progress on Monday. The sneak peek revealed that he will tell his partner-in-crime that somebody has to stop her. It seems he may feel it’s now on him to make that happen.

It appears that Nelle may be a bit stunned by all of this. She’s used to battling with people and has had Julian under her thumb thanks to knowing how he’d hidden the truth about Wiley for so long. She may have thought she’d taken care of all of the obstacles in her way, but she may not have anticipated this last-minute hiccup.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

By the looks of things, Wiley’s loved ones will be scrambling as this confrontation at the pier takes place. General Hospital teasers from the preview share that Michael will call to report the kidnapping and Carly will catch word of this situation quickly as well. Naturally, Carly won’t hesitate to presume that Nelle was responsible for Wiley’s disappearance.

Brook Lynn’s condition will remain dire after her throat was slashed during her battle with Nelle, and both Olivia and Ned will be waiting for updates at General Hospital. During the coming days, Michael will put together a theory about what happened and Nelle will find herself at a disadvantage of some sort.

That General Hospital spoiler about Nelle hints that she gets herself out of this tight spot with Julian during Monday’s show. Ultimately, if he played his cards right, he could emerge from this being something of a hero.

He could kill her but make it appear that it was self-defense as he found out she’d taken Wiley and he tried to stop her. With Nelle gone, he’d escape her blackmail, and Wiley would be safe. However, it doesn’t sound as if that’s necessarily how this will proceed.

General Hospital has been building up to this climax for quite some time now and spoilers hint that one way or another, this will end soon. Will Nelle get away with this, or will Julian take charge and put an end to her plan? Fans are quite anxious to see where this heads next.