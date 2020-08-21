Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Mini Dress

Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent upload to the social media platform. The fitness model shared a two-photo set of her posing in a skintight mini dress that flaunted all of her ample assets. She posted the pictures on Friday, August 21.

Though Qimmah didn’t share the location of the update, she appeared to be standing just outside her dining room, a long table and chairs set up in the background. She stood tall on a shiny marble floor, modeling her form-fitting ensemble in a full-length mirror.

Qimmah’s olive green-gray dress clung tightly to all of her curves. The bust of the long-sleeved frock stretched tightly across her chest, emphasizing her bust. The ensemble accentuated her toned midriff and fit physique. The back of the dress curved around her derriere; it ended at her upper thighs. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever. She paired the garment with open-toed lucite heels.

Qimmah wore her hair in an Afro.

As for her jewelry, Qimmah opted to accessorize with large silver hoop earrings that nearly reached her shoulders.

In the first image, Qimmah stood at an angle in the mirror, a position which emphasized her hourglass figure. She bent both arms at the elbow, one hand holding her phone, the other resting on her chin. She stared into the screen as she captured the shot.

The second snap was a slightly more close-up look at the fitness model. In this picture, Qimmah lifted up one sculpted arm behind her head, holding her hair up. This pose lengthened her torso and made her fit body look even more impressive.

Qimmah’s followers clamored to the comment section of the post in droves. In their messages, they showered the model with compliments and praise.

Some were in awe of her physique.

“These calves,” wrote a fan, punctuating their comment with several different smiley faces.

“Your thighs and hips,” commented another social media user, emphasizing their point with three flame emoji and champagne glasses clinking.

Others loved the hue of her outfit.

“Wow. Green is awesome on you, coincidentally my favorite color,” shared a third person, following up their message with flame and bicep emoji, as well as a crying-laughing face.

Others still were shocked by the whole post.

“Damn!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 28,000 likes and received over 500 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, just yesterday, Qimmah shared another post with fans, one in which she was clad in a sports bra and skimpy boy shorts.