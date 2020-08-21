JoJo Slays In Black Savage X Fenty Lingerie & Shows Off Tattoo She ‘Forgot About’ In Bathtub Photo

JoJo's body art was on her hip.

American singer JoJo stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a new lingerie modeling shot that saw her pretending to discover a forgotten tattoo. The “What U Need” songstress wore a matching set from Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s popular line of intimate apparel.

JoJo, 29, is a celebrity ambassador for the brand, and she can often be seen posing in revealing lingerie from the label. Her latest look consisted of a black bra and a matching pair of panties. The set featured an octagonal print with Savage X Fenty branding throughout. Her soft and stretchy cotton top boasted a sporty bralette silhouette. However, sheer delicate lace trim around the neckline added a touch of sex appeal to the piece. The front dipped down low enough to display a generous amount of her ample cleavage. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and an elastic band underneath the bust that ensured a snug fit.

The musician’s matching bottoms featured similar lace accents and a waistline that fell well below her navel. JoJo demonstrated how stretchy the briefs were by tugging on one of the garment’s high-cut sides. As she did so, she looked down at the tattoo on her left hip. It was a vertical line of text. In the caption of her post, JoJo joked that she had forgotten that the body art was there.

JoJo was photographed sitting on the tiled edge of a bathtub inside a bathroom with a white interior that was somewhat softened by the lighting. She had placed a colorful folded towel underneath her pert posterior. Her feet were inside the tub, and the angle of her photo showed off one of her shapely thighs and toned calves to their best advantage. She also wasn’t shy about flaunting her washboard stomach.

JoJo added a pop of color to her photo shoot by tying a green patterned scarf around her head. Her ombre locks were pulled up in a high messy bun that peeked out over the top of the head wrap. She accessorized her look with a pair of oval statement earrings that boasted a shiny silver-and-beige pattern.

Fans of the former teen sensation flocked to the comments section of her post to share over 500 messages. JoJo’s photo also garnered over 55,000 likes within a period of four hours.

“How are you this fine,” one of her admirers wanted to know.

“I freaking LOVE you! You’re gorgeous!” proclaimed another fan.

“Gosh… you’re hot. And hella quick witted and smart,” read a third comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of JoJo’s other tattoos was prominently displayed in a selfie that captured her rocking a snakeskin-print lingerie set.