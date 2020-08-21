COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed At Television City Where ‘Young And The Restless’ & ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Film

A COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed at Television City, which is where the CBS Daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful film, according to a Variety report. Also, The Late Show with James Corden is filmed there.

Three staffers who work at the formerly named CBS Television City are confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus. The building’s owner, Hackman Capital Partners, confirmed that all three individuals are CBS corporate employees and not involved with either one of the network’s soap operas. So far, no productions have had to close due to the outbreak.

“The health and safety of the individuals who work at Television City Studios is paramount,” the company said in a statement. “We are complying with all requirements and will continue to evolve our protocols to ensure that our operations are proceeding in the safest and most responsible manner possible during this challenging period.”

The studio did thorough contact tracing to ensure anybody who had contact with the three individuals who tested positive could self-quarantine. In Los Angeles County, workplaces must report any outbreaks of three or more to public health authorities.

The Bold and the Beautiful resumed filming in mid-June, and it was the first soap opera to start back after production in Los Angeles shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after, they briefly stopped and then started again after what they reported as false-positive tests. Later, B&B became the first sudser to return with new episodes.

As for The Young and the Restless, it started creating new storylines again a bit later, and the daytime drama is finishing out its second full week of new episodes this week. The soap was the last of TV’s four remaining to return to fresh programming after months of theme week reruns.

So far, both sudsers have successfully created new content while preventing the spread of the virus. The industry must adhere to several strict standards designed to reduce the instance of transmission, including limiting the number of people on a set and using protective equipment. The facility performs temperature checks, regular cleaning, and extensive on-site testing along with mandatory social distancing and hygiene measures.

For now, both Y&R and B&B remain unaffected by the outbreak at their studio, which means loyal viewers will likely continue seeing new shows for the time being.

Recently, fans received a surprise with B&B star Courtney Hope left the show, and Y&R snapped her up for a new, undisclosed role, The Inquisitr reported.