Rose McGowan Blasts Joe Biden And Democratic Party: ‘You Are Monsters’

Actress and #MeToo advocate Rose McGowan took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic Party after the conclusion of the group’s convention on Thursday, RT reported.

“You are the season of darkness,” she wrote on Thursday evening. “@JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

Not long after, she took aim at the party’s purported failings.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf*ckers.”

McGowan received mixed reactions to her comments. Some accused her of pushing the election in favor of Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, while others supported McGowan’s sentiments on the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party.

As reported by Fox News, McGowan made clear that she does not support Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct like his 2020 opponent.

“Did I say I like him? No. I am an equal opportunity hater. American voters/cult members have been hoodwinked for years into believing they have to live with a lesser of two evils. Wake up. Demand more.”

The #MeToo firebrand has been an outspoken critic of Democrats and their purported refusal to address sexual assault claims against people within their political group. Per The Inquisitr, the actress previously spotlighted the accusations leveled at Biden from his former employee Tara Reade, who accused him of sexual harassment and assault. McGowan said Democrats were covering up the allegations and pointed to the low media coverage of the claims at the time; Biden has denied the allegations against him.

McGowan also called for former president Bill Clinton to be arrested after Ghislaine Maxwell — who he reportedly had an affair with — was arrested in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. As with Biden, Clinton has denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes.

McGowan, who was allegedly raped by Harvey Weinstein, was a previous supporter of the Democratic Party who recently described her change of heart. She expressed her dismay at the Democratic Party’s coverage of the accusations against Biden and claimed the incident pushed her from the political affiliation, Fox News reported. According to McGowan, she used to be a “proud” Democrat who believed that the group was a force of good. The actress then suggested she has seen too much to believe in the party’s values and affiliate herself with the movement.