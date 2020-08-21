Cindy Prado Flaunts Lean Legs In High-Slit Skirt & Crop Top For A Night Out

Cindy Prado showed off her famous curves during a night out in St. Barths, and she was sure to document the look on her Instagram feed. The model shared a few photos in which she sported a black cropped shirt and a high-slit maxi skirt that did nothing but favors for her killer body.

The photos saw Cindy standing by a rectangular in-ground pool at Eden Rock, according to the post’s geotag. Lounge chairs could be seen on the other side of the still water, as well as white umbrellas, palm trees, and spotlights. One light appeared to shine directly on Cindy as her tan skin glowed. She looked as radiant as ever in her two-piece set.

Cindy’s ensemble included a half-sleeved top with a silver hoop at the center, which was connected to a piece of fabric that wrapped around her waist and hugged her hourglass shape. The shirt had a low-cut V-neckline that did little to cover her ample cleavage.

Cindy’s flat tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching skirt with ruched fabric at the top. The ankle-length piece had one hoop just below the babe’s belly button. One side came up high above her hips and clung to her abs. The skirt also featured a thigh-high slit on one side that put the bombshell’s killer leg on show.

Cindy finished off her outfit with a pair of black strappy espadrille heels, a small fringe clutch bag, a choker necklace, hoop earrings, and silver bangles. She wore her blond locks down in straight strands.

In the first image, Cindy pointed her toes to elongate her leg and stuck one hand on her hip with attitude. She pushed her opposite hip out and rolled her eyes while looking off-camera.

The second photo showed Cindy facing the camera as she pushed her hip out even more to emphasize her curves and flashed a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 11,000 likes and nearly 160 comments in under a day as fans showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“Why are you so perfect?!” one fan asked.

“Youuuuuu are beautiful,” another user added.

“I love this entire look,” a third person wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“How is someone this stunning,” added a fourth fan.

Cindy’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another post, she opted for some swimwear as she rocked a strapless white bandeau bikini.