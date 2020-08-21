Postmaster Louis DeJoy Promises That Mail-In Votes Will Be Delivered ‘On-Time’

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy assured a Senate committee on Saturday that mail-in ballots cast in this year’s election will be delivered “on-time,” BBC News reported. The claim comes as DeJoy has faced criticism for seemingly deliberately slowing down the mail ahead of the election, in which mail-in ballots are sure to be a factor.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, DeJoy has instituted operational changes within the Post Office that include ending overtime, restrictions on extra mail transportation trips, and new mail sorting and delivery policies. Further, in some cities, trucks have been seen carrying away postal collection boxes.

At the same time, President Trump, who appointed DeJoy, has railed against expanded voting by mail, claiming, among other things, that it would lead to a fraudulent election. Further, the Post Office itself has warned several states that the agency may not be equipped to handle the expected surge of mail-in ballots, as many states have enacted or expanded the process in order to allow voters to cast their votes without having to physically go to the polls, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images

Though the timing has been seen as suspect by some observers, DeJoy insisted that nothing untoward is happening. Specifically, he told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that the changes he made based on a “data-driven” review of mail volume.

And as to whether or not those changes will affect the delivery of mail-in ballots, DeJoy said it won’t be a problem.

“There have been no changes to any policies with regard to election mail. The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time,” he told the committee.

He also noted that he’s “extremely confident” that any mail-in ballot submitted seven days before Election Day will be delivered on time. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3; seven days before that is October 27.

As of those operational changes made in the past few days, on Tuesday DeJoy announced that he is suspending those in order to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

During the hearing, Mr DeJoy denied he had spoken to the president about the changes, added that he himself has voted by mail “for a number of years.” He called any suggestion that he’s trying to thwart the voting-by-mail process “outrageous.”

Trump, for his part, has also denied that he or DeJoy are tampering with the Post Office’s operations in order to undermine mail-in voting.