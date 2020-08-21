Sommer Ray Stuns In Red Bikini, Wishes Mom A Happy Birthday

American model Sommer Ray captured plenty of hearts on social media after she shared a heartfelt, yet sizzling post with fans for her mother’s birthday on Friday, August 21. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 25.3 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands in seconds.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, radiated as she photographed at the beach for the series, which consisted of seven images. Sommer took center stage, along with her mother, as the pair stood directly in front of the camera. The two alternated between a number of sexy poses that displayed them from many angles. Sommer especially emitted a very sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her booty out, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens in nearly all of the images.

Sommer’s long blond and brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking curls. Her mother’s raven locks looked to be styled straight.

Still, it was the duo’s killer curves that clearly stood out most in the slideshow, as they showcased their bodies in skimpy bathing suits.

Sommer rocked a red bikini top that featured white detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and criss-crossed down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that also did not offer much coverage. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that flaunted her curvy hips and pert backside. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew eyes to her chiseled midriff.

Meanwhile, Sommer’s mom opted for a one-piece that also showcased her curvy figure.

In the caption, Sommer wished her mother a happy birthday. She also called her the “most amazing momma, best friend, and workout buddy.”

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 215,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live. More than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Sommer and her mom with compliments on their figure, beauty, and swimsuits.

“I hope I look this good at 56,” one user wrote about Sommer’s mother.

“Good genes,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful women, like twins,” a third admired remarked.

“Oh my god, gorgeous,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Sommer has shared a number of daring looks to her social media account lately, especially this past week. On August 17, she sent temperatures soaring after she rocked just lingerie while posing in a bathtub, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 1 million likes.