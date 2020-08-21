Sommer Ray Stuns In Red Bikini, Wishes Mom A Happy Birthday

American model Sommer Ray captured plenty of hearts on social media after she shared a heartfelt, yet sizzling post with fans for her mother’s birthday on Friday, August 21. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 25.3 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, radiated in the photo series, which consisted of seven images that were taken at the beach. Sommer was snapped with her mother as the pair stood directly in front of the camera. The two moved through a number of sexy poses that displayed their figures from several angles. Sommer emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, popped her booty out, and gazed straight at the camera’s lens in nearly all of the images.

Sommer’s long, blond and brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking curls. Her mother’s raven locks appeared to be styled straight.

The duo’s killer curves stood out as they showcased their bodies in skimpy bathing suits.

Sommer rocked a red bikini top that featured white detailing. Two thin straps stretched over her shoulders and crisscrossed down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that also offered little coverage. The briefs had a skimpy, high-rise cut that flaunted her curvy hips and pert backside. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew eyes to her chiseled midriff.

Sommer’s mom opted for a one-piece that showcased her curvy figure.

In the caption, Sommer wished her mother a happy birthday and noted that her mother isn’t just a wonderful mom, but also a beloved companion and fitness sidekick.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 215,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live. More than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Sommer and her mom with compliments on their beauty, figures, and swimsuits.

“I hope I look this good at 56,” one user wrote of Sommer’s mother.

“Good genes,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful women, like twins,” a third admired remarked.

“Oh my god, gorgeous,” a fourth individual chimed in.

