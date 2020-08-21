Carrie Underwood Reuniting With Brad Paisley For Historic Appearance At The Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be reuniting next month for a historic appearance at one of country music’s most hollowed venues.

The singers, who for the last 11 years have teamed up to host the CMA Awards, will come together again on September 5 for a one-night performance at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. As the Tennessean reported, the event will allow the famed concert hall to continue an unbroken streak of weekend performances dating back close to 100 years.

“The Paisley-Underwood reunion marks the 4,941st consecutive Saturday broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, dating back to 1925 in downtown Nashville,” the report noted, adding that to the COVID-19 crisis forced the venue to go to audience-free performances that left the streak in jeopardy.

The performance for Underwood and Paisley had originally been set to take place before an audience, but the organization released a statement saying that in order to comply with health and safety standards for the Nashville metro area, it would need to be a broadcast-only set. The organization offered refunds to those who bought tickets, but the show would still go on for viewers to watch through a live stream.

Other performances were not so lucky. The Opry House website listed a number of shows both before and after the date for Underwood and Paisley as canceled, casualties of the pandemic that has brought the entertainment to a halt and led to the cancellation of nearly all live shows.

Despite the conditions, the hall has found a way to continue serving country music fans. Others who have already performed at the empty hall include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Emmylou Harris, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ricky Skaggs.

The Tennessean report added that the September show will be an opportunity for both Underwood and Paisley to promote some upcoming projects, including the release of Paisley’s single “No I In Beer.” Later in the month, Underwood is set to release “My Gift,” a holiday album.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Underwood has already had a number of memorable appearances at the county music landmark, including an event in 2018 for the annual “Orpy Goes Pink” event in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. At that appearance, Underwood gained attention not only for her singing but also the baby bump she showed off while awaiting the birth of her child.

The performance from Underwood and Paisley will take place at 8 p.m. ET on September 5, and will be shown on “Orpy Live” through Circle All Access.