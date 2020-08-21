Dolly Castro Flaunts Fit Physique In Low-Cut Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

On Friday, August 21, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a stunning snap with her 6.1 million Instagram followers. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

The photo showed the 36-year-old posing in a kitchen. A glass filled with ice, a banana, a small clear bowl with almond butter in it, and a container of protein powder from the supplement company, 1st Phorm had been placed on the kitchen island to her right.

Dolly sizzled in a red workout set that featured a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted skintight leggings. The revealing activewear, which was also from 1st Phorm, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sporty look relatively simple and accessorized with only a white Apple watch.

For the photo, the mother-of-one stood with her shoulders back, as she hooked her thumb into her pant pocket. She held onto a cup containing a protein shake and looked off into the distance, smiling brightly.

In the caption, Dolly advertised for 1st Phorm’s Vegan Power Pro protein powder, by claiming that it “helps repair/build your muscle” after working out. She also wrote down her “post workout” shake recipe, which included the ingredients seen on her kitchen island.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So gorgeous and this color on you is beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eyes, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You are so freaking [b]eautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look fabulous girl,” remarked another admirer.

“You are a stunningly gorgeous classy lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging mini dress. That post has been liked over 57,000 times since it was shared.