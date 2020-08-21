Janelle Pierzina And Nicole Franzel Have Heated Exchange On ‘Big Brother All-Stars’

Some serious drama supposedly went down last night in the Big Brother All-Stars house. Shortly after Thursday night’s eviction episode, the feeds went down for several hours where there was a supposed exchange between Nicole Franzel and Janelle Pierzina that wasn’t friendly. The two women have not been shy about their feelings towards one another and have avoided speaking at all costs. Things apparently came to a head when Nicole selected Janelle to be a have-not this week, as the former made some sort of speech about why she chose her enemy that was shady.

Earlier in the week, Nicole was adamant about selecting Janelle to be a have-not for the week, as houseguests are responsible for choosing replacements to live with slop and cold showers for the next seven days once their time is up.

Although it wasn’t on the feeds, some of the conversations that happened subsequently suggested what might have happened between the pair. While having a conversation in the bathroom with her alliance members, Nicole noted that Janelle came up to her after the have-not speech and said: “whiny whiny whiny” which perturbed the former Big Brother winner.

Nicole then went on to explain how she used to be friends with Janelle and even invited her to her wedding, but the latter changed her opinions because of her relationship with Rachel Reilly. All three women competed on different teams on The Amazing Race Season 31 where their dynamic completely changed because their gameplay. Nicole believes Janelle only hates her because Rachel does not like her.

This morning, Enzo Palumbo and Memphis Garrett briefly touched on the mysterious exchange between their roommates, with Enzo saying Nicole was the one who tried to pick a fight with Janelle.

Some fans believe the conversation with the women was the reason the feeds were down, while others were suggesting they were down until the West Coast was able to watch the eviction episode in full. Whether this dialouge will play out on an upcoming episode remains to be seen, but Sunday would be the day for its reveal. Many in the BB fandom have been speaking out about the fight online, asking producers to please play their conversation so they can see what really went down.

A majority of fans tweeting along with show seem to show favoritism towards Janelle, and they have dubbed her enemy “Ratcole,” a nickname she suffered with from previous seasons. The former lost a lot of respect from hardcore stans after it was rumored that she cost Derrick Levasseur and Dan Gheesling spots on the All-Stars cast after ratting them out for pre-graming.