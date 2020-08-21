‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Spotted Filming For First Time Since Taking Over For Clare Crawley

New spoilers for The Bachelorette reveal that Tayshia Adams is filming at the La Quinta Resort in California as has previously been rumored. ABC has held back on confirming any of the big changes that have transpired over the past few weeks, and a lot of unknowns remain. However, the buzz that Tayshia is now the one handing out roses instead of Clare Crawley has seemingly been confirmed with some photos acquired by The Daily Mail.

On Friday, the outlet shared a handful of photos showing Tayshia at the exclusive resort. The new Bachelorette was wearing a turquoise-blue bikini with a light-colored sarong wrapped around her waist. In addition, she was wearing a microphone pack and she was clearly with a production crew for filming.

Tayshia wore her hair in casual waves and had a gold necklace around her neck along with casual flip flop sandals on her feet. She was photographed listening to someone from The Bachelorette behind-the-camera team, perhaps a makeup or hair person. While they wore masks or had then handy, Tayshia wasn’t wearing one at this point.

Other photos showed Tayshia from the back, seemingly walking down a sidewalk by herself.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

It doesn’t appear that any of the bachelors still involved with this Bachelorette journey were spotted, and not much about where things are at with the process are known right now. Earlier this week, spoiler king Reality Steve did note that the final rose ceremony for Tayshia would probably happen within the next week or two though.

Given the fact that all of The Bachelorette dates are happening at the La Quinta Resort, with no travel away from the premises, fewer detailed spoilers have emerged than is typical. However, Reality Steve did say that he learned that family members and friends were being brought to California and isolating for a few days, as well as being tested for COVID-19. This is being done so that some variation of “hometown” dates can still be filmed.

These bikini snaps of Tayshia’s might be the first ones that have emerged showing her involved in filming, but she’s reportedly been through a handful of The Bachelorette rose ceremonies now. She looked quite comfortable walking around and mingling with the production staff, seemingly confident and at ease with how things are progressing.

Will The Bachelorette fans wind up watching two love stories come together this fall with both Clare and Tayshia finding love? Season 16 is expected to debut in mid-September and fans will be anxious to see how this all plays out.