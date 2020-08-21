‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Threatens Kyle’s Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 21 reveals that Nick threatens Kyle over Summer while Theo awaits news of his new job. Elsewhere, Phyllis does her best to get under Abby’s skin, and Billy connects with Amanda over the past.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) overheard Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), making plans for The Grand Phoenix, so Abby snooped. Phyllis caught her and called her out on it. Abby assumed that Phyllis had financial issues, but the redhead let her nemesis know that it was something amazing for women coming soon to the hotel. Ultimately, Abby invited Phyllis to continue underestimating her because it feeds her fire, while Phyllis said Abby could find out about the new project when everybody else does.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronted Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Crimson Lights. Although Kyle tried to rush away, Nick stopped him for a chat. Kyle decided to tease Summer’s (Hunter King) dad by declaring they’d chosen to have an open relationship. Then Kyle admitted he was joking, and Nick was glad because he would’ve had to hurt Kyle. The younger man let his girlfriend’s father know that Summer was the only woman for him, and Kyle admitted that he continued to care for Summer throughout his marriage to Lola (Sasha Calle). Before they parted ways, Kyle promised to treat Summer right, and Nick seemed okay with how they left things.

Johnny Vy / CBS

At Society, Theo (Tyler Johnson) sweated it out while waiting for Chancellor Communications to call him. Lola tried to get his attention, but it was tough to do. Eventually, they discussed their triumphs and failures, and Theo appreciated that Lola had such faith in him, but he still desperately wanted his phone to ring.

Meanwhile, at the office, Billy (Jason Thompson) wondered if Theo was a good hire. He and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) talked it out. Lily (Christel Khalil) texted that she was all in for hiring Theo. However, for Billy, the young man reminded him too much of himself, which made Billy want to hold off on making the job offer. He and Amanda discussed things, and then talk turned to Ripley’s trial. They also discussed their friendship, and then Amanda got a text from Nate (Sean Dominic). Later, Billy left Amanda in charge, and he went to spend the evening with his children.

Kyle ran into Theo at Society, and they had a friendly chat about no longer being rivals. Theo’s phone rang, and Billy offered him the job. Kyle went to talk with Lola and apologized again for hurting her, and they spoke about finalizing their divorce. After Kyle left, Theo told Lola the excellent news, and they planned a date.

Finally, Nick showed up at The Grand Phoenix as Abby left in a huff. Phyllis told her boyfriend she had a task for him to complete.