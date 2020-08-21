Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Stuns In Bikini & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes As Her Pool Floats Get A Happy Ending

'Vegas Dave' filmed Holly as she walked outside to check on her pool floats shaped like a swan and flamingo.

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders thrilled her 479,000 Instagram followers by flaunting her bombshell curves in her latest upload, a video that saw her rocking a sexy ensemble as she entertained her fans with an update on the status of her avian-shaped pool floats. The tantalizing footage was shot by her fiance, “Vegas Dave” Oancea. He filmed Holly as she walked outside his villa and commented on the two large inflatables. The fitness model was dressed to get wet in a skimpy bikini.

Holly’s two-piece featured a snakeskin-print pattern in white and gray. The garment’s stretchy cups clung to her ample cleavage like a second skin. She teamed her string bikini top with high-cut briefs that had a low scooped waist. Over the bottoms, she wore a pair of dark Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts had a button fly, which she left completely undone. She folded down the top of the cutoffs to provide a better view of her taut lower abdominal area.

The former Golf Channel personality finished her hot summer look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. In her hand, she carried a large Louis Vuitton Damier tote. She wore her long brunette hair down and swept over on one side. As her fiance filmed her, the sports betting expert informed his viewers that they were headed to the beach.

The video included a shot of the pool at “Villa Vegas Dave” in Cabo San Lucas. It offered a sweeping view of the city, and it was surrounded by elegantly curved loungers with a modern vibe. However, Holly’s attention was drawn to the two floats bobbing around in the water.

One of the inflatables was shaped like a swan, and the other floating raft was designed to look like a pink flamingo. In the caption of her post, Holly revealed that they had spent all day separated, and she was glad to seem them reunited on one side of the pool.

“All I care about is that these two get along,” she said in the video.

“They’re getting along,” her fiance assured her.

One of Holly’s Instagram followers was also happy to learn that her inflatables got their happily ever after.

“The Swan and Flamingo is a better love story than Twilight lol,” the fan wrote in the comments section of her post.

Other fans complimented the former professional golfer on her beauty.

“Uh Holly Sonders… you are just… wow….. Dave is a lucky, lucky man,” one admirer gushed.

“That looks like a beautiful place to be. For a beautiful girl like you. More pictures please,” begged another fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week, Holly gifted her fans with a Christmas-themed photo that featured her posing in a pair of panties.