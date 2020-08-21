‘Big Brother’ Veterans Defend Janelle Pierzina Online After Nicole Franzel Bashes Her Inside The House

Tensions are high in the Big Brother house. Some of the All-Stars have a history with one another prior to joining for Season 22, and their issues are starting to play out on screen. Possibly the biggest cause of tension in the house is the relationship between Nicole Franzel and Janelle Pierzina. The duo appeared on The Amazing Race Season 31 together, alongside Big Brother legends Rachel Reilly and Elissa Reilly. Janelle was upset with how Nicole played that game, specifically how she dogged the Reilly sisters which led to their disastrous relationship today.

Since the live feeds came on Night 1 in the house, Nicole has been talking about Janelle almost constantly. The Big Brother fandom has labeled this “Janelleously” and it has caused a large influx of hate towards the BB18 winner. The women got into some sort of heated exchange last night after Nicole selected Janelle to be a have not, but it happened when the cameras were down, with fans praying the fight makes it to one of the broadcast shows.

After Janelle’s name had been drug the mud day in and day out, many Big Brother veterans came forward on Twitter to defend their Big Brother pal. It started with BB19 star Jessica Nickson (née Graf) when she stood up for her fellow reality star.

“As someone who actually considers Janelle a friend, I’d like to say that she’s been nothing but incredibly kind to me and yes, she’s just as fabulous outside the game. Just wanted to set the record straight,” she wrote.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jessica’s original tweet brought in over 4,500 likes in just a few hours, as hundreds of fans agreed alongside her in the comment section.

Rachel responded promptly backing up Jessica’s feelings on the Big Brother star.

“100% she’s an amazing person and also loyal friend who doesn’t talk and gossip about ppl ever we talk about life/ kids/ work/ how to empower each other and lift each other up – how to help each other make $ and she gives me tips on things!!!! #Bb22 She’s fun & full of life!”

Elissa has also been tweeting in Janelle’s favorite throughout the entirety of Big Brother All-Stars. Chris “Swaggy C” Williams jumped in on the support train and tweeted his sentiments towards the Minnesotan as well.

“As someone who is also Janelle’s friend, I completely agree,” he tweeted with a purple heart emoji.

Swaggy’s wife, Bayleigh Dayton, is currently competing alongside Janelle in the game and gets along well with the realtor. The women do not have an alliance together but fans have been hoping the duo links up in the near future, especially since Janelle is currently the number one target of the season’s dominant alliance.