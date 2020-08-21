Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Embarrassed’ After His ‘Egotistical’ RNC Speech In 2016

Donald Trump delivered remarks to the Council for National Policy on Friday and said he felt “embarrassed” about his Republican National Convention speech in 2016. As reported by Raw Story, Trump used the previous address to claim he was the one to take control of America and solve its problems.

“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed, because it sounds so egotistical,” he said. “It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”

After touching on his purported self-awareness, Trump doubled down on his comments.

“But there was no other way to say it. We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”

As reported by The Guardian, Trump said in his 2016 RNC speech that his jump into politics was to take on those in power and ensure they can no longer take advantage of those who are defenseless.

“Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it,” he said. “I have seen firsthand how the system is rigged against our citizens, just like it was rigged against Bernie Sanders – he never had a chance.”

Trump also highlighted the violence and crime in the streets of American and offered himself as a solution to end it. The real estate mogul pointed to Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy in Barack Obama’s administration and linked it to the “disasters” unfolding in the world at the time.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per CNN, Trump is currently focusing on making sure next week’s RNC separates itself from the recent Democratic National Convention, which was all-digital and included pre-recorded speeches. According to CNN, Trump is embracing his experience in the television industry to create an experience that will boost his current standing in the polls, which consistently show him lagging behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign channels many of the same ideas of his 2016 campaign through a new infrastructure. But the publication also claimed that the real estate mogul’s strategy focuses on a “risky” and “narrow” path to the White House. Notably, the strategy purportedly relies on a large turnout of his base in regions that helped him defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The problem, the publication says, is that his popularity in these regions has declined since he was elected. In addition, some of Trump’s advisers are allegedly worried that his loss of support among suburban and female voters.