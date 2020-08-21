Rachel Cook Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage And Bare Booty While Nearly Straddling A Tree

Model Rachel Cook took to Instagram Friday morning with a pair of snaps that were a breath of fresh air for her 2.8 million Instagram followers. The flirty blonde looked stunning posing against a pine tree in the middle of a forest, and her outfit left little to the imagination.

She also included an inspiring quote in the third image, saying that she wanted to share the sentiment because it had been a positive reminder for her day. Over 26,000 fans liked the post in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Rachel wore a revealing navy and white plaid bikini that flaunted all her curves. She posed bending over forwards and balanced her one elbow on the mossy trunk of a fallen tree, and her voluptuous breasts nearly spilled out of the top. The underwire demi-cups pressed her bust together, emphasizing her alluring cleavage.

The matching bottom of the suit rested low across her hips and laid smooth against her taut, flexed belly. Rachel arched her back to display her spectacular derriere, as most of it was left bare by the thong design of the bikini.

She leaned her right knee against the tree and appeared to be holding her slight weight up on her extended left leg. This positioning cocked her hips to one side, showing off the lean lines of her torso and accentuating the roundness of her behind.

Sunlight shone through space between her legs, illuminating the inside of her shapely thigh from her knee all the way to her bits. Natural light dappled her golden skin in several other places, and shone across her delicate facial features.

Rachel gazed at the camera head-on with a tranquil demeanor and a small smile on her face.

She accessorized with a sky blue beanie pulled over her straight blond hair. Long bangs framed her big blue eyes, and the rest of her hair grazed the tops of her shoulders. She also wore a gold-colored choker and a small pendant strung on a thin chain around her neck.

What appeared to be a camping lantern was placed on the ground in front of her, partially out of the picture frame.

The second image in the post was a black-and-white version of the photo described. The absence of vibrant greens and blues lent an emphasis to the play of light and shadow across Rachel’s body and in the undulating background.

The last slide encouraged viewers to let the Universe take its course and that one attracts in their world what is intended to come.