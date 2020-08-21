Kate Hudson Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Pink Workout Bra & Shorts

Actress and business owner Kate Hudson was pretty in pink for her latest Instagram share. On Friday, she took to the photo-sharing app to show off her figure in a workout set from Fabletics, the company she co-founded.

Kate’s post consisted of five pictures that saw her rocking a sports bra with a pair of short shorts. She was inside and appeared to be in a room dedicated for working out. She looked relaxed and fresh-faced with her hair pulled in a ponytail high on her head.

The award-winning actress’ bra was a pale pink color, and it featured a sexy keyhole cutout in the back along with flirty straps on the sides. The shorts were a bright pink shade and the hem cut off just below her booty, showing off the curve of her derrière. They also had a high waist, which accentuated her slender midsection.

Two of the snaps captured the 41-year-old from the front as she posed beside a weight rack. She held a dumbbell in one photo as she looked to the side. She also leaned to one side, showcasing her chiseled abs.

Another forward-facing image saw the actress looking at the weights on the rack. She leaned on a windowsill flaunting her slim hips while reaching for one of the dumbbells.

One of the pictures saw Kate from the side. She gazed at the camera while she held her hands above her head, showing off her toned and trim tummy.

The remaining two photos captured the celebrity from behind. One saw her with an arm raised over her head showcasing her toned upper back.

The last pic caught her in motion with both arms in the air. Cropped just above her knees, the snap gave her followers a look at her shapely thighs.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 12,000 likes and over 100 comments within an hour of it being shared to her page.

Many of Kate’s 12.2 million followers took time to dole out the compliments.

“You look so great!” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“Why are you so perfect, Kate?” quipped a second admirer.

“Beautiful Kate both inside & out,” commented a third Instagram user.

“inspirational beauty for all moms,” a fourth comment read.

The mom of three does not seem to mind sharing snippets of her life with her online audience. She often uploads pictures and videos that include her family.

Along with showing off her lovely family, she also shows off her fit figure. Last month, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a snap that featured her wearing a black swimsuit.