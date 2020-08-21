Mel C, 46, Looks Incredible In Fitted Sporty Nike Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Mel C, also known as Sporty Spice, took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The 46-year-old will be dropping her eighth studio album, Melanie C, later this year and appears to be gearing up for the release.

The “Never Be The Same Again” chart-topper stunned in a sleeveless sporty teal blue dress that looked tight-fitted. The garment that featured Nike’s name written down the side fell above her upper-thigh and showed off the large tattoo on her right leg. Mel is a fan of body art and also displayed the various other tattoos inked on her arms and hand. According to The Sun, she has a total of 11 tattoos.

She completed the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers that featured hints of yellow and blue. Mel has rocked different hairstyles over the years and currently has a wavy brunette bob.

For her most recent upload, the singer was photographed glowing outdoors in the sun. Mel was captured side-on with a smiley expression while raising her right arm to her face. She showed off her incredibly toned physique and looked to be very happy. The former Asia’s Got Talent judge had fairly squinty eyes, which was most likely due to the sunlight shining on her.

For her caption, Mel expressed that she loves spending the day with her glam team, Graham Cruz, Graham Cruz, and Bekki Mitch, especially when they’re up to creative things. The entertainer hinted that she will be revealing what they got up to soon.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her 739,000 followers.

“Look at Mel, her body. She is still Sporty! Love her,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning! Glowing and happy,” another person shared.

“Just when you thought you couldn’t look any better… BAM! WHAT is your secret,” remarked a third fan.

“Sporty Spice rocking the trainers is so beautiful. Queen of sporting looks,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mel is no stranger to making headlines when it comes to her fashion choices. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Spice Girl attended the BRIT Awards earlier this year in February and posed on the red carpet in a glamorous black gown with a thigh-high slit. She wrapped a rope belt around her waist and sported her dark hair in one big plait. Fans instantly took to social media to express how much they loved her look from the ceremony. On the night, Mel awarded teen sensation Billie Eilish with the International Female Solo Artist Award.