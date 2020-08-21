Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tie-Dye Bikini

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent many of her fans into a frenzy on Friday, August 21, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the slideshow, which consisted of two images, with her 3.2 million followers, and the series quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was photographed indoors on a large bed. Bethany situated herself directly in front of the camera and switched between two sexy poses. She emanated sultriness as she pushed her chest out, pouted, and stared directly at the camera’s lens

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back in loose waves. The model could also be seen tugging on her locks in the second image.

Her killer curves captivated users, as she flaunted them in a very skimpy bikini. The bathing suit’s top was a bandeau-style, featuring a single-shoulder design and a tie-dye print. The garment hugged her assets tightly and revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The number also drew attention to her slim midriff, as it featured an additional strap that wrapped around her core.

The suit’s bottoms also concealed very little of her figure. The briefs had a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showed off her curvy hips. The high-waisted side straps drew even more attention to her midriff.

She finished the look off with a pair of sweatpants that also featured a tie-dye design.

In the post’s geotag, Bethany indicated that she was at the Sheraton hotel in London.

In the caption, the stunner joked that she didn’t want to get out of bed. She also tagged Boohoo Man, an online clothing company, indicating that it was responsible for her look.

The daring update was quickly met with enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 21,000 likes in the hour after it went live. More than 470 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, her good looks, and her bikini.

“So perfect,” one user wrote, following the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“That looks amazing on you,” added a second fan.

“The most gorgeous woman on the planet,” a third follower proclaimed.

“Unbelievably gorgeous damn,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bethany has shared a lot of sizzling posts to Instagram this month. On August 16, she dazzled her fans when she rocked another skimpy bikini that flaunted her amazing curves, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 89,000 likes, to date.