Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Tube Top & High-Waisted Pants

On Friday, August 21, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a stunning snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside on what appeared to be a dirt path in front of gorgeous green foliage. She sizzled in a brown tube top and high-waisted striped pants adorned with a bold floral pattern. The ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. As for accessories, Laurence sported delicate stud earrings, a silver cross pendant necklace, a black crossbody bag, and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her short hair in what appeared to be a low bun, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Laurence stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She touched the strap of her bag and gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implied that the lush location of her photoshoot was quiet. Laurence, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also tagged the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” wrote one fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“[A]absolutely beautiful as always,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and 100 emoji to the comment.

“Wow [you] look stunning here,” added a different devotee.

“By the gods [you are] gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a close-up picture, in which she wore a plunging cropped tank top. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.