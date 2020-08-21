NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Form ‘Very Scary 1-2-3 Combination’ With Steph Curry & Klay Thompson Next Year

No matter what the Washington Wizards say, most people are still highly expecting Bradley Beal to be available on the trade market this fall. With the Wizards obviously don’t have any clear path to title contention next year, he is soon expected to follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Washington. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Beal in the 2020 offseason is the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent article, Dijo Songco of ClutchPoints included Beal on the list of superstars that the Warriors could target using the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft this fall. By taking his talent to Golden State, Songco believes that the All-Star shooting guard could form a “very scary 1-2-3 combination” with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Beal was first linked to the Warriors when they tried to move D’Angelo Russel earlier this season. Trade talks between Golden State and Washington didn’t pull through and Russell was sent to Minnesota instead for Andrew Wiggins and a few draft picks. With a new ace up on their sleeves in this year’s no. 2 pick, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors go back on the negotiation table with the Wizards. If Beal ends up in the Bay Area, he will form a very scary 1-2-3 combination with Curry and Thompson and will definitely boost the Warriors already-potent offense.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The successful acquisition of Beal would undoubtedly make the Warriors a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor next year. Though his team failed to qualify in the 2020 Playoffs, Beal finished the season as the second-best scorer in the league. In 57 games he played, the 27-year-old shooting guard averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to efficiently shoot the ball from the three-point range and excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal won’t have a hard time building chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green and making himself with Coach Steve Kerr’s system. However, bringing a player of his caliber to Golden State comes with a huge price. If ever the Wizards decide to make him available on the trading block, interest teams would likely be needing to pay the king’s ransom.

Aside from the No. 2 pick, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested that the Warriors would also be needing to include the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-rounder and Andrew Wiggins’ massive salary to have a realistic chance of acquiring Beal from Washington in the 2020 offseason.